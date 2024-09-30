Open Menu

Soil, Water Testing Lab Opens In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Soil, water testing lab opens in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A new soil and water testing laboratory equipped with modern facilities opened in Attock, on Monday.

The laboratory inaugurated by Chief Scientist Muhammad Akram Qazi of the Soil and Fertilizer Research Institute (SFRI) Lahore, will analyze soil and water samples to improve crop yields and detect contaminants like arsenic in drinking water.

The lab offers affordable testing services for farmers and the general public, determining essential and trace elements in soil and water.

Farmers are encouraged to bring soil samples for analysis.

The Chief Scientist highlighted the lab's role in improving public health and agricultural productivity.

The initiative is part of the Punjab government's broader efforts to modernize the agriculture sector and create employment opportunities.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Attock Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

6 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

6 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

6 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

6 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

6 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

6 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

6 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

6 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

7 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan