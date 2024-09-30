Soil, water testing lab opens in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A new soil and water testing laboratory equipped with modern facilities opened in Attock, on Monday.

The laboratory inaugurated by Chief Scientist Muhammad Akram Qazi of the Soil and Fertilizer Research Institute (SFRI) Lahore, will analyze soil and water samples to improve crop yields and detect contaminants like arsenic in drinking water.

The lab offers affordable testing services for farmers and the general public, determining essential and trace elements in soil and water.

Farmers are encouraged to bring soil samples for analysis.

The Chief Scientist highlighted the lab's role in improving public health and agricultural productivity.

The initiative is part of the Punjab government's broader efforts to modernize the agriculture sector and create employment opportunities.

