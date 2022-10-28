Solangi appointed FPCCI Coordinator for Sindh Region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has appointed Ghulam Mustafa Solangi as Coordinator for Sindh Regional Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Solangi is a senior businessman and is Member of FPCCI's Executive Committee representing Dadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Talking to APP on Friday, Mustafa Solangi thanked the FPCCI President for entrusting confidence and extending support to him.

He pledged to make his best efforts to accomplish the important task assigned to him.