Solangi appreciates 'gracious welcome & hospitality' during Maldives visit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday appreciated the "gracious welcome and hospitality" extended to him during his Maldives visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Dr Mohammad Muizzu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday appreciated the "gracious welcome and hospitality" extended to him during his Maldives visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Dr Mohammad Muizzu.

Responding to a post of Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer on the social media platform 'X', Solnagi wrote," Excellency, truly appreciate the warm welcome and great hospitality by the state and the proud people of Maldives.

Pakistan and Maldives had bright future of cooperation in front of them. I had the honour of listening to the extraordinary inspiring speech of President @MMuizzu today."

The Maldivian minister, in his post, said: "Pleased to welcome Hon. @murtazasolangi , Federal Minister of Information & Broadcasting & Parliamentary Affairs of Pakistan, for the inauguration of President-elect Dr @MMuizzu.

. #Maldives & Pakistan share a strong bond of friendship & brotherhood as neighbours & Muslim nations."

