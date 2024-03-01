Solangi appreciates performance of Parliamentary Affairs Ministry during caretaker set up

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Friday appreciated the performance and cooperation of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs during the caretaker government's tenure.

This he said while speaking at a farewell ceremony organized in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in his honour.

The minister said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the democratic process was going on in the country.

Murtaza Solangi said he had been reiterating the commitment of the government since the first day that the elections would be held at time schedule given by Election Commission of Pakistan.

"The caretaker government organized timely elections and today new assemblies have come into being in the country", Murtaza Solangi maintained.

Democracy could not succeed without people's participation, Murtaza Solangi said and expressed the hope that the new government would meet the expectations of the people.

He said as the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, it was an honour for him to participate in the meetings of the Parliament.

He also thank the Members of Parliament and all the political parties who had cooperated with him during the tenure of the caretaker government.

On this occasion, the Additional Secretary and Senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs informed the minister about the performance and initiatives of the ministry during the caretaker period.

At the end of the ceremony, Murtaza Solangi met all the staff personally.

APP/ mhn-nvd