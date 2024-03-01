- Home
- Pakistan
- Solangi appreciates performance of Parliamentary Affairs Ministry during caretaker set up
Solangi Appreciates Performance Of Parliamentary Affairs Ministry During Caretaker Set Up
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Friday appreciated the performance and cooperation of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs during the caretaker government's tenure.
This he said while speaking at a farewell ceremony organized in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in his honour.
The minister said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the democratic process was going on in the country.
Murtaza Solangi said he had been reiterating the commitment of the government since the first day that the elections would be held at time schedule given by Election Commission of Pakistan.
"The caretaker government organized timely elections and today new assemblies have come into being in the country", Murtaza Solangi maintained.
Democracy could not succeed without people's participation, Murtaza Solangi said and expressed the hope that the new government would meet the expectations of the people.
He said as the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, it was an honour for him to participate in the meetings of the Parliament.
He also thank the Members of Parliament and all the political parties who had cooperated with him during the tenure of the caretaker government.
On this occasion, the Additional Secretary and Senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs informed the minister about the performance and initiatives of the ministry during the caretaker period.
At the end of the ceremony, Murtaza Solangi met all the staff personally.
APP/ mhn-nvd
Recent Stories
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Painter Ali Azmat's interactive session at Alhamra2 minutes ago
-
Delegation of All Class-IV Employees Association calls on CM KP2 minutes ago
-
DC urges removal of signboards ahead of forecasted heavy rains2 minutes ago
-
30% surge in targeted ransomware attacks on cyber devices registered globally: Kaspersky experts2 minutes ago
-
HEC's QAA reviews annual performance of all institutions2 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk on World Civil Defence Day held2 minutes ago
-
7th Women of the World event to open at Alhamra on Saturday12 minutes ago
-
Kohat Cantt Police arrest accused for fraud, breach of trust22 minutes ago
-
SMUI GRC presents recommendations to policy makers for implementation22 minutes ago
-
UAJK VC urges to progress in information technology22 minutes ago
-
SRSO officer died in road accident22 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly25 minutes ago