Solangi arrives in Quetta for three-day visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday arrived here on a three-day visit to Balochistan.

Balochistan Minister for Information Jan Achakzai and the officials of the ministry of information received the minister on his arrival at the Quetta International Airport.

Murtaza Solangi will meet the Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and provincial cabinet members.

The federal minister will also visit the Pakistan Television Quetta Centre, Radio Pakistan Quetta Station, Press Information Department, APP Bureau and DGPR office.