Solangi assumes additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

On his arrival at Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Malik Ghauri and other officials met the caretaker federal minister.

On this occasion, Murtaza Solangi was briefed about the working of the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar had assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi yesterday.