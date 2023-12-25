Open Menu

Solangi Attends Christmas Event At PTV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Solangi attends Christmas event at PTV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday participated in the Christmas ceremony at the Pakistan Television and cut the Christmas cake.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, ptv Managing Director Syed Mubasher Taueer Shah and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The information minister, while offering Christmas greetings to the Christian community, especially the Christian employees of PTV, said, "We all share with you the moment of joy and happiness.

"

He said the PTV's payment of advance salary and Christmas allowance to its Christian employees before Christmas was a welcome step.

On the occasion, the information secretary and the PTV MD congratulated the Christian employees on Christmas.

They said that it had always been a tradition of PTV to organize a Christmas celebration ceremony on its premises.

The PTV's Christian employees thanked the the minister for attending the function.

