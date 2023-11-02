Open Menu

Solangi Attends Launching Ceremony Of Book On 100 Best CEOs, Companies

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Solangi attends launching ceremony of book on 100 best CEOs, companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi attended the CEO's Investment Summit on Thursday.

The business community's favourite book "100 Best Performing CEOs and Companies of Pakistan," was launched at the event.

Founder and President of CEO Club Pakistan Ijaz Nisar presented the book as a gift to the Information Minister.

The book contains the success stories of 100 Pakistani CEOs working at the local and international levels who have highlighted the positive image of Pakistan in the world in difficult situations.

