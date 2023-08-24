Solangi, Bugti reaffirm commitment to assist ECP for polls

Caretaker Ministers for Interior and Information and Broadcasting Sarfraz Bugti and Murtaza Solangi on Thursday reaffirmed the government's commitment to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding General Elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Ministers for Interior and Information and Broadcasting Sarfraz Bugti and Murtaza Solangi on Thursday reaffirmed the government's commitment to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding General Elections.

The ministers expressed the resolve during a meeting held here at the Ministry of Interior.

Upon arrival at the Ministry, the minister for interior accorded warm welcome to Murataz Solangi.

During the meeting, both the ministers discussed matters related to the assistance of the ECP in conducting the general elections in the country.

They also discussed the overall situation in the country.