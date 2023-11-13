Solangi, caretaker CM KP discuss elections, cooperation in media sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday called Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and discussed with him the upcoming elections, cooperation in the media sector and other important issues including the problems of the journalists.

During a telephonic talk, he congratulated Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on assuming the charge of caretaker chief minister KP.

Both the federal minister and the caretaker CM KP expressed their determination to provide all possible support to the Election Commission to make the electioneering process fair, transparent and impartial.

Solangi said that the Caretaker Government fully believed in freedom of expression and would provide all possible facilities to the media during the elections.

The caretaker government was fulfilling its responsibilities under the Constitution and equal opportunities were being provided to all political parties.

Syed Arshad Hussain assured that the problems of journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be resolved on a priority basis.