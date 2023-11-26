LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) In a celebration hosted by Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) for its 59th anniversary on Sunday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi lauded the staff for their contributions.

He highlighted the beginning of a renaissance period for PTV, honoring the legacy of its first Managing Director Aslam Azhar. Solangi expressed gratitude to the dedicated ptv team, acknowledging their pivotal role in the television network's successful 59-year journey. The event concluded with a ceremonial cake cutting, joined by Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.