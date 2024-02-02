Open Menu

Solangi Condemns Malicious Campaign Against Journalist Ghareeda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Government on Friday expressed grave concern over the malicious campaign of harassment of journalist Ghareeda Farooqui by "the troll brigade" of a political party.

Leaking people's home addresses and private phone numbers was tantamount to torture and harassment which will not be tolerated, said Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi in a post on X.

The minister said the authorities concerned were investigating the matter and the perpetrators and their handlers would not escape punishment as per the law of the land.

