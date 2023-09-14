Solangi condemns Mastung blast, prays for speedy recovery of injured

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday strongly condemned the Mastung blast injuring JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday strongly condemned the Mastung blast injuring JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah and others.

The minister, in a statement, said the attack on the Jamiat Uema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader was highly condemnable.

"Targeting innocent citizens and political figures of the country is a cowardly act," he maintained.

Solangi said elements involved in terrorist acts did not deserve any leniency and the whole nation was united against the scourge.

The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the persons injured in the blast.