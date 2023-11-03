Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 05:57 PM

Solangi condemns terrorist attack in D I Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday condemned a terrorist attack that took place near a police mobile in Dera Ismail Khan.

The minister, in a condolence message, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the citizens in the attack.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those who sustained injuries in the blast.

Solangi said such attacks could not demoralise the nation which fought against terrorism in an unprecedented way.

“Terrorists are enemies of the peace and development and we will deal with them with iron hands,” he added.

He said the security forces with the support of the citizens would uproot terrorism from the country.

