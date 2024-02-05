Open Menu

Solangi Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Station In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Solangi condemns terrorist attack on police station in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police station in DI Khan on Monday.

In a statement, the caretaker minister expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of 10 police personnel in the terrorist incident and condoled with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

Saluting the bravery of soldiers who laid down their lives for the safety of the nation, Murtaza Solangi said terrorists were enemies of peace and stability in the country.

"Cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dampen the spirits of the nation to root out this scourge from the soil of Pakistan," Murtaza Solangi remarked.

"The entire nation stood by the police and security forces to end terrorism," he added.

"Any attempt to harm national security will be dealt with with iron hands," he said.

The minister of information prayed for the speedy recovery of the personnel injured in the terrorist incident.

