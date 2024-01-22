Open Menu

Solangi Condoles With Radio Pakistan DG Over Demise Of His Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday visited Radio Pakistan to offer condolences with its Director General Saeed Ahmed Sheikh over the demise of his mother.

On the occasion, the minister offered prayers for the departed soul and sympathized with Saeed Ahmed Sheikh over the tragedy.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family including Saeed Ahmed to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

“There is no substitute for mother,” the minister said while expressing grief over the death of the mother of the DG Radio.

Expressing words for solace of the DG Radio, Solangi said he should be felt satisfied for serving her mother during her last days.

