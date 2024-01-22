Solangi Condoles With Radio Pakistan DG Over Demise Of His Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday visited Radio Pakistan to offer condolences with its Director General Saeed Ahmed Sheikh over the demise of his mother.
On the occasion, the minister offered prayers for the departed soul and sympathized with Saeed Ahmed Sheikh over the tragedy.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family including Saeed Ahmed to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
“There is no substitute for mother,” the minister said while expressing grief over the death of the mother of the DG Radio.
Expressing words for solace of the DG Radio, Solangi said he should be felt satisfied for serving her mother during her last days.
Recent Stories
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kristin9 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs renowned mobile market in Sadar13 minutes ago
-
Fashion show to promote Pakistani women artisans in Paris on Tuesday13 minutes ago
-
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi14 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 169 kg drugs in eight operations23 minutes ago
-
5420 ltr illegal Diesel seized in DI Khan43 minutes ago
-
14 criminals nabbed in Sargodha53 minutes ago
-
Digital head of Saudi Arabia's SEVEN firm calls on Pakistani envoy1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors2 hours ago
-
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat2 hours ago
-
Transporters fined for violating official fares13 hours ago
-
Mushahid Hussain applauds Pakistan's exemplary crisis handling after Iranian attack14 hours ago