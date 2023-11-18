Solangi extends greetings to Maldives minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi congratulated Maldives Minister for Islamic Affairs Dr. Muhammad Shaheem Ali Saeed and offered best wishes for assuming the new role.

Engaging in a thorough dialogue during a meeting on Saturday, the two leaders discussed fostering unity within the Ummah and addressing shared challenges.

Solangi highlighted the resilient connection between Pakistan and Maldives, underlining that their strong ties stem from common religious beliefs and shared interests.

Murtaza Solangi affirmed Pakistan's dedication to being a peace-loving nation, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to actively contribute to the promotion of peace and prosperity in the region.

Dr. Muhammad Shaheem Ali Saeed expressed the desire of Maldives to enhance collaboration with Pakistan across diverse domains.