Open Menu

Solangi Felicitates IHCJA’s Newly Elected Office Bearers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Solangi felicitates IHCJA’s newly elected office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA).

He, in a news statement, felicitated IHCJA’s President Fayyaz Mehmood, Senior Vice President Hussain Ahmed, Vice President (Women) Ambreen Ali, General Secretary Muhammad Imran and other officials on winning the election.

Their victory in the election was a manifestation of the trust reposed by the court reporters in them, the minister added.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected regime would meet the expectations of the court reporters.

Highlighting the crucial role being played by court reporters in journalism, Solangi said that it was a technical reporting since the reporters were required to have legal knowledge.

The government firmly believed in freedom of press and expression, he said, while underlining the need for promoting impartial journalism in the country.

He vowed to resolve the problems faced by the reporter in field reporting.

Related Topics

Election Women Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

4 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

18 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan