Solangi Felicitates IHCJA’s Newly Elected Office Bearers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA)

In a news statement, he felicitated IHCJA’s President Fayyaz Mehmood, Senior Vice President Hussain Ahmed, Vice President (Women) Ambreen Ali, General Secretary Muhammad Imran, Finance Secretary Shahzad Ali, Joint Secretary Adil Saeed Abbasi and Information Secretary Farah Mahjabeen on winning the election. Solangi also congratulated the governing body members including Aamir Baloch, Rauf Bazmi, Abid Ali Arain, Ibrahim Abbasi and Idrees Abbasi.

Their victory in the election is manifestation of the trust reposed by the court reporters in them, the minister said.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected regime would meet the expectations of the court reporters.

Highlighting the crucial role being played by the court reporters in journalism, Solangi said that it was a technical reporting since the reporters were required to have legal knowledge.

The government firmly believed in freedom of press and expression, he said, while underlining the need for promoting impartial journalism in the country. He vowed to resolve the problems faced by the reporter in field reporting.

