Open Menu

Solangi Felicitates Maldives Newly Elected President, Vice President During Official Reception

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Solangi felicitates Maldives newly elected President, Vice President during official reception

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday congratulated the newly elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday congratulated the newly elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan.

He extended the felicitation in person during an official reception hosted after their oath-taking ceremony in Maldives, a news statement said.

The minister also greeted both the leaders during his meeting with them at the reception and extended the best wishes.

The meeting between the Information Minister and the President of the Maldives is scheduled for Saturday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Information Minister Maldives Government Best

Recent Stories

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

5 minutes ago
 People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

5 minutes ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

5 minutes ago
 BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null ..

BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null and void

5 minutes ago
 KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi ..

KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

5 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

3 minutes ago
PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

3 minutes ago
 DC urges parental support in polio eradication dri ..

DC urges parental support in polio eradication drive

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani stall captivates visitors at Dhaka Inter ..

Pakistani stall captivates visitors at Dhaka International Charity Bazaar

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & ..

Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & fair elections: Caretaker Pr ..

30 minutes ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

30 minutes ago
 AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment ..

AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment in different fields: President ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan