Solangi felicitates Maldives newly elected President, Vice President during official reception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday congratulated the newly elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan.

He extended the felicitation in person during an official reception hosted after their oath-taking ceremony in Maldives, a news statement said.

The minister also greeted both the leaders during his meeting with them at the reception and extended the best wishes.

The meeting between the Information Minister and the President of the Maldives is scheduled for Saturday.