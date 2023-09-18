Open Menu

Solangi Felicitates PTV News For Live Broadcast Of SC Proceedings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday congratulated a team of ptv news which ensured live broadcast of a day-long proceedings of the apex court on a case related to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

"The team of PTV News deserves appreciation for bringing a day-long live broadcast of a very important case (Practice and Procedure Act) of the Supreme Court to the public for the first time in the history of Pakistan," the minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

