Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Solangi for exploiting renewable energy resources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday underlined the need for exploiting the untapped potential of renewable energy resources in the country to minimize carbon emission in the environment and reduce the import bill.

Addressing the opening ceremony of LONGi Solar’s Lahore office, he said renewable energy resources such as solar and wind were abundantly present in Pakistan and there was a strong need to reap its benefits.

He said currently the country produced 58.8 per cent of its electricity through expensive and unaffordable means such as coal and fuel that not only impacted the environment adversely but also economy, trade and people.

The minister said the previous government approved 10,000 megawatts solar energy projects and efforts were underway to materialize them. However, the next elected government and parliament should also continue the same policy for betterment of the country.

He congratulate the LONGi Solar for achieving the milestone and expressed his gratitude for China that had been supporting Pakistan’s initiatives for energy production through renewable energy resources.

