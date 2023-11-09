Open Menu

Solangi For Following Allama Iqbal's Philosophy, Teachings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Solangi for following Allama Iqbal's philosophy, teachings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday called for following the philosophy and teachings of Allama Iqbal.

In his message on the birth anniversary of the great philosopher and poet, while paying homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said his philosophy and thoughts were a beacon of light for the entire humanity.

"Iqbal taught the young generation to create their own world instead of depending on others by giving a passionate message of independence", Murtaza Solangi added.

Iqbal made a practical effort to awaken the Muslims from their slumber for their true identity, Murtaza Solangi added.

"The solution to the multifaceted challenges we face today lies in the universal teachings of Iqbal", Murtaza Solangi remarked.

Iqbal gave the message of self-reliance to the youth and taught them continuous struggle and youth could truly serve Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah by adopting Iqbal's teachings, Solangi remarked.

