Solangi For Following ECP's Timeline To Hold Election

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said the government would hold the general election in accordance with the time-line of the Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said the government would hold the general election in accordance with the time-line of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

"The election will be conducted on the date which the Election Commission will announce," the minister said while talking to the media.

"We stand by the Election Commission's stance, as we do not have any intention to take its powers back," the minister maintained.

In accordance with Article 218(3) of the Constitution, he said the caretaker government would provide all-out support to the ECP for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

The ECP was bound to carry out delimitation exercise under Article 51, he said, adding the election watchdog had already issued a plan in that regard.

He said it was clearly stated in the Constitution that the country would be run by the elected representatives of the masses.

Solangi said the caretaker finance minister would present an economic recovery plan in a few days.

He said the elected government would have the economy in better form as the caretaker government committed to economic progress and prosperity.

