Solangi For Implementation Of Quaid-e-Azam's Principles To Make Pakistan Prosperous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday called for the implementation of the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a developed and

prosperous nation.

In his message on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said today the entire nation paid homage to "Mohsin-e-Pakistan" Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quaid-e-Azam tirelessly fought for the freedom of the Muslims of the subcontinent and the establishment of a separate independent state, Murtaza Solangi said.

He said the Quaid-e-Azam made it possible to create a state in the form of Pakistan where all citizens have equal opportunities to live and develop without any discrimination of colour, caste, religion, language.

The Quaid-e-Azam made the dream of Pakistan a reality due to his skills, determination and exceptional character, Murtaza Solangi remarked.

"To overcome the challenges, we have to adopt the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline," Murtaza Solangi added.

"Today we reiterate our resolve to make Pakistan a greater and stronger country," Murtaza Solangi said.

