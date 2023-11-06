Open Menu

Solangi Gets Additional Charge Of Minister For Parliamentary Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to Minister of Information, Murtaza Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to Minister of Information, Murtaza Solangi.

A notification to the effect was issued by the Cabinet Division on Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Cabinet

Recent Stories

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alha ..

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alhamra

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of gene ..

Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of general elections

9 minutes ago
 PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

9 minutes ago
 Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Cha ..

Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Champions League

9 minutes ago
 Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

5 minutes ago
 Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairma ..

Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairman

5 minutes ago
Fine imposed over 4 marriage halls for violations

Fine imposed over 4 marriage halls for violations

5 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathe ..

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathews 'timed out' row

5 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of Tirah Operation martyrs held at ..

Funeral prayers of Tirah Operation martyrs held at Peshawar Garrison

5 minutes ago
 Police foils large betel nut, gutka smuggling

Police foils large betel nut, gutka smuggling

3 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathe ..

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathews 'timed out' row

3 minutes ago
 Sky above Gaza turns red in deadly night of strike ..

Sky above Gaza turns red in deadly night of strikes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan