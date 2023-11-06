Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to Minister of Information, Murtaza Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to Minister of Information, Murtaza Solangi.

A notification to the effect was issued by the Cabinet Division on Monday.