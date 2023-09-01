Open Menu

Solangi Greets Followers Of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai On His 280th Urs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday greeted the followers of great Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on his 280th Urs which commenced at Bhit Shah situated on the banks of Karar Lake, established by the saint himself

The minister, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said Sartaj-ul-Shua'ra Shah Latif - a people's poet and pious person - was born on the soil of Sindh, whose message of "promoting love, humanity and struggle" was for all the world nations.

It was a fact that there were many intellectual and spiritual aspects of his verses, but their main theme revolved around "respect for humanity", he added.

Solangi said his collection of verses, "Shah Jo Risalo" or Paigham-e-Latif centred on the philosophy of "preserve the world" through love for humanity and peace. Through his poetry, he preached for humanity and raised the voice in support of the poor, helpless and oppressed.

Bhittai, in fact, had advocated public sentiments and aspirations, besides providing guidance towards the right path, the minister added.

