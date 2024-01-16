Solangi grieved over death of prominent journalist, author Babar Ayaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the sad demise of prominent journalist, author, thinker, intellectual, peacenik, human rights activist and democrat, Babar Ayaz.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.