Solangi Grieved Over Death Of Prominent Journalist, Author Babar Ayaz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the sad demise of prominent journalist, author, thinker, intellectual, peacenik, human rights activist and democrat, Babar Ayaz.
In a condolence message, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mentally-retarded man killed3 minutes ago
-
Dr. Saif discusses digital collaboration with international organizations, global leaders3 minutes ago
-
ECP instructs officials to avoid altering candidates' symbols13 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 41 bln in six months23 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in factory43 minutes ago
-
Very cold weather forecast for city43 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Int'l Airport records highest passenger flow ever in 202353 minutes ago
-
PPP believes in transparent elections, sanctity of vote: Shazia Marri1 hour ago
-
Training workshop held for police investigation officers1 hour ago
-
56 candidates to contest in General Elections from district Haripur1 hour ago
-
Two suspects held1 hour ago
-
346 candidates to contest elections on five NA, 13 PK seats from Peshawar1 hour ago