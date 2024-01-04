Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Deaths Of PTV's Cameramen In Road Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Solangi grieved over deaths of PTV's cameramen in road crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday expressed deep grief over death of Pakistan Television Quetta Center's Chief Cameraman Ahmed Khan Solangi and Cameraman Zafar Ali in a road accident.

The accident occurred due to a collision between a car and the wagon at Sohrab-Quetta and Karachi highway.

The minister, in his condolence message, prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families for bearing the irreparable loss.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The minister directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured on urgent basis.

