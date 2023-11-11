Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Caretaker CM KP Azam Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Solangi grieved over demise of caretaker CM KP Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan.

In a message, the caretaker federal minister expressed his condolences and sympathy to the family of late Azam Khan.

Murtaza Solangi said he was shocked to hear the sad news of Azam Khan's death.

Solangi said that late Azam Khan was a humble and responsible person, who as caretaker chief minister always helped in professional matters.

The minister said whenever he contacted him for freedom of expression, and protection of journalists and their welfare, Azam Khan stepped forward and did his best to help.

His services for the country and the province were unforgettable, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

