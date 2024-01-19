Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Chairman PEMRA’s Elder Brother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Zafar Baig who was the elder brother of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Salim Baig.
The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
Minister Solangi was saddened to hear the sad news saying he shared the grief of the bereaved family.
