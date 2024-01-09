Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of DG Radio Pakistan Saeed Sheikh's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Radio Pakistan's Director General Saeed Ahmed Sheikh.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed heartfelt sympathies to Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and his family over this loss.

Sharing the grief with the bereaved family, the minister said the mother's loss was a great tragedy for the children.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

