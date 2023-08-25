Solangi grieved over demise of father of senior journalist Naimat Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday expressed grief over the demise of the father of senior journalist and General Secretary of the Karachi Union of Journalists (Dastoor) Naimat Khan.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Solangi said he was saddened by hearing the news of the demise of Namait Khan's father.

He said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.