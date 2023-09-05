Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Father Of Senior Journalist

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of senior journalist Imdad Soomro.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He sympathized with the bereaved family over their loss.

