Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Former Foreign Secretary Riaz Khokhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Foreign Secretary Riaz Khokhar.

He, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

The minister was saddened to hear the news of the demise of the former diplomat.

He paid tribute to the former Foreign Secretary over his diplomatic services for Pakistan.

He said Riaz Khokhar had represented the country in the major capitals of the world, including Washington, Beijing and Delhi.

Solangi said even after his retirement, he continued to contribute to different initiatives. His diplomatic services to the country would always be remembered, the remarked.

