Solangi grieved over demise of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Nazir Shawl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl on Saturday. In his condolence message, the minister said he was deeply grieved to hear the sad news of the death of Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl.

"Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl was a brave, fearless, and sincere leader," Murtaza Solangi said, adding that with the demise of Nazir Ahmad Shawl, Kashmir had lost a great leader.

Appreciating the contribution of Nazir Shawl, Solangi said he was a strong voice for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir who played an important role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the global level.

Murtaza Solangi said Shawl's political and diplomatic services will always be remembered for the struggle for the inalienable right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.