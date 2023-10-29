Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Maulana Tariq Jamil's Son

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Solangi grieved over demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil's son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Asim Jamil, son of a prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil.

The minister, in a condolence message, conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family and said he shared their grief.

He also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The minister said the death of a young son was a big tragedy.

