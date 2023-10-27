Solangi grieved over demise of mother of Joint Secretary MoIB Shafqat Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Shafqat Abbas, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In a statement, the minister for information expressed his heartfelt condolences to Shafqat Abbas and his family.

Terming mother's death a big shock and an irreparable loss, Murtaza Solangi said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.