Solangi grieved over demise of mother of journalist Muhammad Ilyas

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of the mother of Muhammad Ilyas, Bureau Chief of Express News Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of the mother of Muhammad Ilyas, Bureau Chief of Express news Lahore.

The minister, in a message, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said he shared their grief.

Death of the mother was a big loss, he remarked and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.