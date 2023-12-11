Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Poet Ahmed Salim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Solangi grieved over demise of poet Ahmed Salim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of well-known intellectual, poet, novelist, translator and editor Ahmed Salim.

Using his X account, formerly Twitter, the minister said that during his entire life, Ahmed Salim remained steadfast and glued to his values of serving the working class, democracy, marginalised, vulnerable, oppressed people and the wretched of the earth.

Solangi said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family and Ahmed Salim's death was a personal loss for him.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

