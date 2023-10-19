Solangi grieved over demise of renowned lawyer S.M. Zafar

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of renowned lawyer and intellectual S.M. Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of renowned lawyer and intellectual S.M. Zafar.

The minister, in his condolence message, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Solangi said the news of the demise of S.M. Zafar had sadden him as he was not only a distinguished lawyer but also a humble person. He said S.M. Zafar had won multiple national and international cases. “The services of the deceased will always be remembered,” he added.