Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Renowned Lawyer S.M. Zafar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Solangi grieved over demise of renowned lawyer S.M. Zafar

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of renowned lawyer and intellectual S.M. Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of renowned lawyer and intellectual S.M. Zafar.

The minister, in his condolence message, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Solangi said the news of the demise of S.M. Zafar had sadden him as he was not only a distinguished lawyer but also a humble person. He said S.M. Zafar had won multiple national and international cases. “The services of the deceased will always be remembered,” he added.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control ..

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control TB

30 minutes ago
 Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning scre ..

Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning screen at TIC

30 minutes ago
 Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

30 minutes ago
 Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

30 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in ..

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in essential commodity prices

35 minutes ago
 Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment ..

Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment case

35 minutes ago
Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

35 minutes ago
 ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow ..

Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow to make it corridor of sustai ..

41 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public welfare initiative

41 minutes ago
 IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of th ..

IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of the Constitution of Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to ..

APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to mitigate Gaza people's miserie ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan