Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Saraiki Novelist Aslam Rasulpuri
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information,Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Saraiki novelist, researcher, critic and intellectual Aslam Rasulpuri.
In his condolence statement, the minister said that the literary services of late Aslam Rasulpuri would be remembered for a long time.
By editing the Sindhi poets Sachal Sarmast, Bedil Sindhi and Hamal Leghari's Siraiki poetry, Aslam Rasulpuri brought out the harmony of the sources of Sindhi and Siraiki traditions of Sufism.
He said this research achievement of Aslam Rasulpuri would always be remembered.
Murtaza Solangi prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
