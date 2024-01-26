Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Pervaiz Shaukat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PFUJ (Workers) President and senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukat on Friday.
In a condolence message, the minister for information expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
He said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Pervaiz Shaukat's death, who was a strong voice for journalists.
Murtaza Solangi said, "He will always be remembered for his services to the field of journalism and the welfare of journalists."
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 dead, one injured in bus-motorbike collision in Rawalpindi7 minutes ago
-
Injured teenager succumbed to injuries7 minutes ago
-
3 injured in road accident47 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Metro bus-coaster collision in Islamabad47 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, hashish recovered57 minutes ago
-
Qawwali evening at Pakistan's France embassy mesmerises audience2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's non-resident envoy presents credentials to Panamanian president2 hours ago
-
Political parties enjoying level playing field, voters free to elect representatives: PM11 hours ago
-
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Program11 hours ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights11 hours ago
-
Youth encouraged to come out and Vote on February 0811 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)11 hours ago