Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PFUJ (Workers) President and senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukat on Friday.

In a condolence message, the minister for information expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

He said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Pervaiz Shaukat's death, who was a strong voice for journalists.

Murtaza Solangi said, "He will always be remembered for his services to the field of journalism and the welfare of journalists."

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.