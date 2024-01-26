Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Pervaiz Shaukat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PFUJ (Workers) President and senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukat on Friday.

In a condolence message, the minister for information expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

He said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Pervaiz Shaukat's death, who was a strong voice for journalists.

Murtaza Solangi said, "He will always be remembered for his services to the field of journalism and the welfare of journalists."

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

2 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

11 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

11 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

11 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

11 hours ago
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

11 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

11 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

11 hours ago
 PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

11 hours ago
 PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Exp ..

PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024

11 hours ago
 Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkha ..

Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan