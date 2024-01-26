Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist MB Soomro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist MB Soomro.

He, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

The minister was saddened by hearing the sad news of the demise of the mother of MB Soomro.

Related Topics

Hearing Family Sad

Recent Stories

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

16 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

16 minutes ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

16 minutes ago
 Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

16 minutes ago
 KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishmen ..

KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishment of CESS

18 minutes ago
UK's King Charles III 'doing well' after prostate ..

UK's King Charles III 'doing well' after prostate surgery

16 minutes ago
 PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: P ..

PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ch ..

34 minutes ago
 Independent candidates free to join any political ..

Independent candidates free to join any political party

34 minutes ago
 PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

34 minutes ago
 Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in ..

Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in province: CM Domki

34 minutes ago
 Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered ..

Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered on death anniversary

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan