ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist MB Soomro.

He, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

The minister was saddened by hearing the sad news of the demise of the mother of MB Soomro.