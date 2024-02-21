Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Nazir Naji
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 09:03 PM
Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist, editor and columnist Nazir Naji
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist, editor and columnist Nazir Naji.
The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.
Paying tribute to the late senior journalist, the minister said Nazir Naji had dedicated his whole life to journalism and service of the country.
He was a seasoned journalist and analyst as well, who strived to bring a positive change in the society through his services in the field of journalism, he added.
The analysis and columns of the late journalist were always informative and insightful, he said, adding it would be very hard to fill the void created in the field of journalism with Nazir Naji’s demise.
Recent Stories
South Africa sets general election for May 29
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..
Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships
Body found near Akram wah canal
SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections
Civic body continues beautification of federal capital
AKU’s flagship conference "National Health Sciences Research Symposium" held
Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites secure final spots in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 in ..
NIM Karachi delegation visits Safe City Islamabad
China says Taiwan seeking to 'hide the truth' about deadly boat incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday2 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with bereaved family of m ..2 minutes ago
-
Body found near Akram wah canal3 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections1 minute ago
-
Civic body continues beautification of federal capital1 minute ago
-
NIM Karachi delegation visits Safe City Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Five day anti polio drive to kicks off from Feb 26 in Sukkur27 minutes ago
-
Pak-Korea nutrition center conference concludes27 minutes ago
-
FESCO striving hard to facilitate its consumers, employees: Malik Tahsin Awan44 minutes ago
-
Officers of 39th MCMC meet Commissioner Hazara44 minutes ago
-
PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for president45 minutes ago