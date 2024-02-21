Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist, editor and columnist Nazir Naji

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist, editor and columnist Nazir Naji.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Paying tribute to the late senior journalist, the minister said Nazir Naji had dedicated his whole life to journalism and service of the country.

He was a seasoned journalist and analyst as well, who strived to bring a positive change in the society through his services in the field of journalism, he added.

The analysis and columns of the late journalist were always informative and insightful, he said, adding it would be very hard to fill the void created in the field of journalism with Nazir Naji’s demise.