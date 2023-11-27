Solangi grieved over demise of sister of ED Pakistan Daily Nawabzada Khurshid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of famous poet and writer Syeda Qamar Sultana, sister of Executive Editor of Pakistan Daily, Nawabzada Khurshid.

In his condolence message, the minister, while expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, said he was deeply saddened to hear about Syeda Qamar Sultana's demise.

Murtaza Solangi said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.