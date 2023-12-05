Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Ustad Hussain Gullu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Solangi grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Gullu, a famous singer of the subcontinent.

In a statement, he condoled to the family saying he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Gullu.

Ustad Gullu, who performed all over the world, left his singing footprints everywhere, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

He also performed on Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television and with his death, a brilliant chapter of classical music has closed today.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

APP/mhn-abs

