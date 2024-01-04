Solangi hopes political parties will work for welfare of differently-abled persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday expressed the optimism that political parties would take into account special steps and initiatives for the welfare of

special people in their manifestos.

"Political parties should come up with the programmes for special people in their election manifestos and programmes," Murtaza Solangi said while delivering the speech at a function, organized by Pakistan Disabled Foundation for differently-abled persons.

He that legislation for the welfare of special persons was also the responsibility of the elected representatives.

He said special persons or differently-abled persons also had the right to vote.

He said that they should present their justified demands to the leadership of political parties and vote for those parties which would fulfill their demands.

"No one was disabled in the real sense as nature had blessed humans with unlimited abilities", he said, adding those who could not see with eyes, might adjudge a lot with their hearts.

In the developed countries of the world, the requirements of special people were taken care of as all people enjoyed equal rights, he added.

The minister said that unfortunately in Pakistan, building codes did not take into account the facilities of special people.

