Solangi, Iranian envoy emphasize importance of mutual cooperation in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Pakistan and Iran on Thursday emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation in trade and economic sectors, especially in the scope of ECO organization, corridor from East to West, bilateral cooperation on the ports and

expansion of relations between two brotherly countries.

During a meeting between Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam, multiple important issues, including cooperation

in the fields of media, exchange of cultural delegations, bilateral trade relations, Iran Expo 2024, were discussed.

The minister and Ambassador expressed the willingness on the part of both countries to explore opportunities for promoting bilateral relations.

Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan valued the brotherly relations with Iran as both were bound by deep religious, cultural and linguistic relations.

"Cooperation between the two countries in the fields of media is the need of the hour," Murtaza Solangi said adding

Pakistan was keen to promote cooperation with Iran in the fields of film and drama.

He said a memorandum of understanding has already been signed between the Associated Press of Pakistan and

the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA). Additionally, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Iran's Audio Visual Media Regulatory Authority (SATRA) and the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications,

Pakistan Television and Iran's audiovisual and cinema sector, had been working on the MoUs to promote bilateral cooperation, he added.

They agreed to expedite the process of agreement between Pakistan Television Corporation and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The visit of Iran's cultural delegation to Pakistan was also discussed in the meeting.

The minister said that the visit of Iran's cultural delegation to Pakistan was welcome since these visits would promote cultural relations between the two countries.

The Cultural delegation of Iran would be visiting media houses, press clubs and other cultural institutions of Pakistan, he added.

The Ambassador of Iran informed the minister about the opening of Bureau Office of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting in Islamabad.

The Bureau Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting will start its working in the third week of January next year, he added.

The establishment of the Bureau office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting would further promote cooperation in the field of information between the two countries, Mortaza Solangi said.

He said several such agreements were under discussion to enhance cooperation between television, films, cinema, literary and linguistic institutions with Iran.

"These agreements will help to present our culture and traditions in true light", he added.

The Minister also informed the Iranian Ambassador about the steps regarding the upcoming elections in Pakistan.

The Primary mandate of the caretaker government, he added, was to assist in the electoral process.

Conducting fair, transparent and impartial elections was the priority of the government which was providing all possible facilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard.

The Iranian ambassador appreciated the caretaker government's resolve to hold fair, transparent and impartial elections in Pakistan.

Discussion regarding Iran Expo 2024 was also held in the meeting.

Iran Expo 2024 is an important opportunity to promote trade relations between the two countries as Pakistan was determined to work with Iran to promote mutual economic relations.

Iran Expo 2024 will provide a dynamic platform for businesses from both countries, the Iranian ambassador said.

APP/ mhn-nvd