Solangi, Kaira offer Fateha for deceased mother of JS MoIB Shafqat Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and senior Pakistan People's Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday met Shafqat Abbas, Joint Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to extend condolences over the demise of his mother.

Murtaza Solangi and Qamar Zaman Kaira offered Fatiha for soul of the deceased.

Both dignitaries prayed the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.